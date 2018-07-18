12 new moons discovered around Jupiter

More
A survey of the gas giant brings the total of moons surrounding the planet to 79.
0:59 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 12 new moons discovered around Jupiter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56663855,"title":"12 new moons discovered around Jupiter","duration":"0:59","description":"A survey of the gas giant brings the total of moons surrounding the planet to 79.","url":"/Technology/video/12-moons-discovered-jupiter-56663855","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.