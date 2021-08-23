Transcript for Apple releasing more powerful Mac mini

See today's tech bytes in new Mac mini could be out this fall apple is reworking of the many to including M one X chip. I can outperform previous designs according spew reports. It's also likely to include more ports no word yet on what the new Mac mini. It cost tick tock now has its own radio station on serious exempt. Some of the most popular content creators on the platform will be presenting music and sharing details about their viral hits. Radio network is looking to capture a younger audience it replaces a soul cycle channel. Finally a quick and easy way to make ice coffee this 245 dollar hyper chiller promises to cool hot liquids in just sixty seconds. Or in the boiling hot coffee and it's instantly jailed by layers of ice in the outer chamber but no ice melts into your drink to diluted. Hyper chiller also works on why. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

