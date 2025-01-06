Astronomers discover 44 new stars in distant galaxy

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever put into space, has made a historic discovery.

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live