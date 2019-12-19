Boeing Starliner set to launch into space

More
The spacecraft will carry a test dummy equipped with hundreds of sensors to measure what the flight will be like for future astronauts.
0:31 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing Starliner set to launch into space
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The spacecraft will carry a test dummy equipped with hundreds of sensors to measure what the flight will be like for future astronauts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"67828305","title":"Boeing Starliner set to launch into space","url":"/Technology/video/boeing-starliner-set-launch-space-67828305"}