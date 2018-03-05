Transcript for Cambridge Analytica is shutting down

It's a basic rights Cambridge analytic shutting down the British based consulting firm behind Facebook's privacy scandal is declaring bankruptcy. Saying it's been vilified over its alleged involvement in the trunk campaign. It still insists its actions were legal. Amazon will be closely watching the Kentucky Derby this weekend that's what has one of the horses is named audible which is the same name as Amazon's audio book company. And while Amazon doesn't have a stake in audible the horse a company has launched a social media campaign rooting for the thoroughbred. And finally a glowing world record you're looking at thirteen 174. Drones that lit up the sky and China. Breaking the record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles flying together but it. They're kind of out of sync and failed to spell out the date. That they originally planned world records aren't easy those your tech bites.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.