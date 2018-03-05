Transcript for Cambridge Analytica shutting down, files for bankruptcy

The political consulting firm behind Facebook's data privacy scandal is shutting down. Cambridge analytic is declaring bankruptcy the company blames media coverage of its alleged involvement in the trump campaign. The company also insists it did not break the law. The Boy Scouts are igniting a debate across the country after announcing he'll soon be dropping the word boy. From their most popular scout program. It's sending called Boy Scouts the program for ten to seventeen year old will now be called scouts BS say the goal is to become less gender specific. Now that girls are allowed to join. Let us know what you think about the change head to our website at ATM fans that come and join conversational what is to be stand for it does stand for boys so it scouts boy scouts of America but. A little more quiet than I guess so.

