Transcript for Canon goes all digital

In today's tech lights cannon officially goes all digital companies know on the selling of film camera can actually stopped making its last film camera eight years ago. But they were selling but was left in stock. More teenagers are ditching FaceBook news survey finds a social media sites popularity among teens has dropped by 20% so why fifteen. So take a look at the new rankings YouTube is number one among teenagers. Followed by a mr. Graham and stabbed chat face look is in fourth place with only 51% of teens using it. Twitter far behind in fifth place. A growing number of doctors are concerned about Smart phone addiction. Apple says they want to help Bloomberg reports the company will soon roll out a new feature with tools to help people monitor how much time they spend on their phones. Let me just tell you a lot but they have apps that do that but let those are to flex have a great day.

