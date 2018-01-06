-
Now Playing: Canon goes all digital
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports changes its position Tesla Model 3
-
Now Playing: Woman sued after posting a 1-star Yelp review
-
Now Playing: Uber launches panic button to help riders
-
Now Playing: Russia linked malware attack on routers
-
Now Playing: Google Home outsells Amazon Echo
-
Now Playing: Alexa sends family's private conversation to random contact
-
Now Playing: Top gadgets for emergencies
-
Now Playing: New accusations against Facebook
-
Now Playing: Amazon responds to story that Echo sent private talk to random contact
-
Now Playing: University of Central Florida develops LED fabric
-
Now Playing: How to charge your phone faster
-
Now Playing: Twitter users blocked by Trump may soon get a reprieve
-
Now Playing: Apple refunds customers who purchased battery replacements
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow over Amazon's facial-recognition software
-
Now Playing: Siri gets a new voice
-
Now Playing: Headphone company Ossic goes out of business
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk holds rare town hall to discuss LA tunnel
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime set to increase its annual membership fee by $10
-
Now Playing: YouTube Music launches revamped version