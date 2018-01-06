Canon goes all digital

More
Canon officially announces it will stop selling film cameras eight years after their last film camera was made.
0:52 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canon goes all digital
In today's tech lights cannon officially goes all digital companies know on the selling of film camera can actually stopped making its last film camera eight years ago. But they were selling but was left in stock. More teenagers are ditching FaceBook news survey finds a social media sites popularity among teens has dropped by 20% so why fifteen. So take a look at the new rankings YouTube is number one among teenagers. Followed by a mr. Graham and stabbed chat face look is in fourth place with only 51% of teens using it. Twitter far behind in fifth place. A growing number of doctors are concerned about Smart phone addiction. Apple says they want to help Bloomberg reports the company will soon roll out a new feature with tools to help people monitor how much time they spend on their phones. Let me just tell you a lot but they have apps that do that but let those are to flex have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55585034,"title":" Canon goes all digital","duration":"0:52","description":"Canon officially announces it will stop selling film cameras eight years after their last film camera was made.","url":"/Technology/video/canon-digital-55585034","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.