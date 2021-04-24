-
Now Playing: SpaceX rocket avoids close call with space junk
-
Now Playing: NASA helicopter makes 2nd flight on Mars
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Falcon Rocket’s successful launch sends 4 astronauts to ISS
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Decision day for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launches Falcon Rocket, sending astronauts to ISS
-
Now Playing: Purple iPhone available for pre-order
-
Now Playing: SpaceX successfully launches 4 astronauts into space on recycled rocket
-
Now Playing: Historic space launch overnight
-
Now Playing: In 'Secrets of the Whales,' an intimate look at the titans of the deep blue sea
-
Now Playing: The 'white gold rush': Inside a lithium mine, where stores of recyclable energy lie
-
Now Playing: Amazon expands palm-scanning technology to Whole Foods
-
Now Playing: Women join fight against climate change
-
Now Playing: Robot barman serves up cocktails for pandemic era
-
Now Playing: Apple unveils new generation of products
-
Now Playing: Facebook announces live audio rooms
-
Now Playing: ‘Perseverance’ rover captures historic flight on Mars
-
Now Playing: Learn from two NASA engineers about how they sent both a rover and helicopter to Mars