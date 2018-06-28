Transcript for Darknet drug bust that yielded $20 million and over $3 million in gold bars

This is ABC's air indicator ski in New York where federal agents went Homeland Security investigations. Announced their first ever infiltration. Into vendors who were pushing illicit Weyers on the dark web. This is a portion of the Internet where many of these vendors may have thought they could operate with a degree of anonymity. But federal agents say this case should demonstrate a warning that maybe it's an undercover federal agent on the other end of the transaction. Many of these vendors court records say we're pushing illicit drugs that they made themselves. And part of the seizures that these agents made included. Pill presses that were churning out hundreds of illicit pills things like Ecstasy. And xanax along with marijuana and cocaine and fentanyl. That these vendors were preparing themselves from raw material shipped in from China. And then sending to their buyers through the mail. The federal agents were able to pinpoint the moment of conversion between the crypto currency that these transactions are often conducted win. Into cash and they were able to Trace those transactions. Into these large quantity sales of illicit drugs services and other goods. They made forty arrests in nineteen states many of the arrests happened here in New York. And the agents say they have now made a significant dent they believe. In some of the market places on the Darknet. Where these illicit goods are often being shipped out in places where. People can't get a prescription for the drugs that they so crave. And Aaron deter skew New York you're watching ABC news lives.

