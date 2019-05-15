Transcript for Disney is now in control of Hulu

In today's tech bytes Disney is now in control of Hulu that's after reaching a deal with Comcast the last remaining minority stakeholder in the street view service Comcast will sell its 33% stake to Disney for at least 27 billion dollars. Disney is the parent company of ABC news. And a new trend among teens who get their phones taken away. They're getting so called burger phones with your prepaid disposable phones or any phone that can work on Wi-Fi. When cyber safety expert tells Wall Street Journal in almost every high school there's now a kid who sells burner phones from their locker. And scientists have found the key to more flavorful tomatoes. Those tomatoes sold a grocery stores are missing the gene that gives them flavor they've lost that after years of tinkering by breeders. The new research can now be used to make them tastier than they don't tell motto bills are attacked by.

