Transcript for Elon Musk’s high-tech underground loop system said to be completed by 2021

Today's pick by the countdown to the Las Vegas Lou the high tech people mover is being built at the sprawling Las Vegas convention center. By EO on mosques boring company a new report says it'll be completed by the end of the year and that means it'll be in use at the 20/20 one. Consumer electronic show entails a vinyl records are quickly outpacing CDs. More than one point two million LPs were sold in the week before Christmas that's the most since 1991 analysts say vinyl records are expected to outsell CD's this year for the first time. Since 1986. And that's Zelda Williams daughter of the late Robin Williams. She used a viral insert grand filter what does he care Terry you and came up wet. The genie from Aladdin her father provided the GE's voice of course in the movie this video has about two million. Visitor checked bags have a good weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.