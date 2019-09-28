FAA asks airlines to inspect Boeing 737 NG jets after cracks found

The cracks have been found in a part called a "pickle fork," which helps attach a plane's fuselage to its wing structure.
Video Transcript
Transcript for FAA asks airlines to inspect Boeing 737 NG jets after cracks found
This is Gary the FAA is inspecting a Boeing 737 model after the company noticed structural cracks on some of its planes the cracks were found in the plains pickle forks. Which is the area that attaches the wings bodies through its structure. The FAA says pickle forks are designed to last more than 90000 landings and takeoffs without cracking. Earlier this year the FAA and a separate case grounded all Boeing 737 Max planes over a faulty software issue. A cause to horrific crashes that left more than 300 people tad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

