Transcript for Facebook vulnerability reported through bug bounty program

In today's set fights FaceBook fixes in major security bug it would have allowed a messenger audio calls to be used for listening in to a user's conversation. The bug was reported through faced bugs bug bounty program. It earned the researchers discovered at 60000 dollars. Some gamers and brand went online to complain about Amazon not delivering their Sony PlayStation five consoles. One posted video showing her receiving an air prior instead it's believed the in demand PS five's were somehow stolen to be resold to the black market. And finally robot dogs are the newest members of the security team. At Florida's ten dill air force base. They're part of a project with a robotics firm based in Philadelphia a camera allows remote operators to see the area around the dog. They can use the speaker to talk to any intruders out there and busier tech site. A great day.

