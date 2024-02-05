Federal judge clears way for class-action lawsuit against Apple

Plus, leaked documents appear to indicate that Google may be making major changes to Bard, and Joe Rogan makes a major deal with Spotify, allowing his podcast on other platforms.

February 5, 2024

