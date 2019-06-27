Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory

The company is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory that comes with its Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.
0:32 | 06/27/19

A warning for parents Fisher Price is recalling an inclined. In fined sleeper accessory that could be deadly for babies company is pulling. 71000. Ultra light day and night play yards accessories because babies can roll form their backs to their stomachs. On inclined to sleep products risking injury or death this comes just two months after the company recalled. Rock complain climbed sleepers linked to more than thirty infant deaths customers can contact Fisher Price for a refund. We post all the information for you what ABC seven and white dot com.

