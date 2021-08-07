Transcript for Google faces antitrust lawsuit

If today's tech like a new legal fight for Google 36 states are suing the company. Alleging that control the App Store violates antitrust laws specifically the suit claims Google limit apt choice is an drives up prices which hurts consumers. Goal call and peace strange. Now he's ticked up to apply for a job more than thirty companies accepting that he resonates through the app. Including target and chipotle jobs currently up for grabs a range of my data engineer to a big you producer for the Detroit Pistons. Bring out it's just a pilot program. Wrap up is joining forces with the Russians start up he and experts self driving robots. To deliver food on hundreds of college campuses he enix will operate robots which can maneuver it places that cars cannot. And grub out we'll handle the transactions. Those are your tech by a great day.

