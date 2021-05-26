Transcript for Google rolling out its new operating system

And safe sex by school rolling out its new operating system it's called you shut and it powers Google first generation NASA's top. The debut comes about five years after issue was first reported in muted rollout could give Google time to tinker before you should goes wider. Apple watch users now have access to titled music from the shipping service can be sent directly to the device. Or downloaded for use soft line the news follows Spotify and feeling similar apple locked options last week. Pricing starts at ten dollars a month. And finally a major milestone for Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Genesis mascot is turning thirty this year and celebrating the special anniversary with a new digital showcase. The event set for tomorrow's expected to include announcements for new projects. Partnerships and special events OK if your nineties maybe that unlock some serious memories those or tech bytes had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.