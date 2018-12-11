Some Lime electric scooters may be lemons

More
The scooter rental company is taking some scooters out of commission because of mechanical issues.
0:54 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some Lime electric scooters may be lemons

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59135493,"title":"Some Lime electric scooters may be lemons","duration":"0:54","description":"The scooter rental company is taking some scooters out of commission because of mechanical issues. ","url":"/Technology/video/lime-electric-scooters-lemons-59135493","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.