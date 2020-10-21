Transcript for NASA skims surface of asteroid to collect rock sample

NASA says it has gained a window into the early solar system thanks to a 200 million mile trip you heard that right. Me out last night the Osiris racks became the first agency spacecraft that touched down. On an asteroid that asked Fareed moving at 60000. Miles per hour the space rock's name is been ill. And it's about the size of the Empire State Building the touch and go maneuver lasted just five seconds Cyrus is due back on earth. In the three years that is incredibly cool I can't even imagine how all many brains it's up. To think it was on the my message to put it all together. NASA will forever be equal with agents ever quick trip just three years that's it. Ray sounds like me go to the mall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.