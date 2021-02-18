-
Now Playing: Inside NASA’s mission to Mars
-
Now Playing: Couple gets engaged in NICU where daughter has spent the past 10 months
-
Now Playing: Houston volunteers serve breakfast to seniors in need
-
Now Playing: ‘Married to Medicine’ doctors on medical appointments you shouldn’t miss
-
Now Playing: Culture boxes aim to educate kids on diversity and inclusion
-
Now Playing: California Rep. Jackie Speier talks immigration, COVID-19 relief package
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Texans still without power after brutal snowstorm
-
Now Playing: Is COVID-19 here to stay?
-
Now Playing: How an immigrant farmworker beat the odds to become a NASA astronaut
-
Now Playing: Authorities continue search for missing Florida woman with autism
-
Now Playing: How a fallen soldier’s legacy lives on
-
Now Playing: Laverne Cox on transgender dating stigmas: 'There’s a lot of misunderstanding'
-
Now Playing: Who’s to blame for Texas outages?
-
Now Playing: Rush Limbaugh's complicated legacy
-
Now Playing: 7 minutes of terror: The Perseverance rover’s critical landing on Mars
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Winter weather slams the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Mission to Mars
-
Now Playing: Dangerous ice storm moves across the East Coast