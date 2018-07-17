Transcript for Netflix falls short of expected subscriber growth

In today's tech bytes a big miss for Netflix shares of the video streaming service fell sharply after the company released its subscriber growth numbers. Netflix only added five million subscribers last quarter. About a million less than expected. Boulware has a new feature to make getting picked up a little easier. They can be difficult for a driver to find a writer on a crowded sidewalks so with the new feature your phone screen will turn to specific color through the uber app. Riders can and hold their phone to the drivers can see the color. And in honor of world analogy day apple is releasing a sneak peek at some of its. Upcoming in my genes yet they include a range of fun and mold she's including a frozen face superheroes. And a lobster and for those of us with no hair we can finally be represented. What are on a Mozee is yes on the picnic and this amount team looks nothing like adorable. Both your deck bite.

