Pininfarina's all-electric Battista hypercar is faster than a Formula 1 race car

More
The Battista is said to be the most powerful Italian performance car ever designed.
0:46 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pininfarina's all-electric Battista hypercar is faster than a Formula 1 race car
I. I'm. And and I. I. I. I. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"The Battista is said to be the most powerful Italian performance car ever designed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"63688477","title":"Pininfarina's all-electric Battista hypercar is faster than a Formula 1 race car","url":"/Technology/video/pininfarinas-electric-battista-hypercar-faster-formula-race-car-63688477"}