Transcript for Another retailer is ready to take on Amazon on Prime Day

Into effect bike another might retailer have an answer to Amazon's prime de Wal-Mart what happened. Thousands of deal starting July 14 that's the table or prime day eBay has also announced discounts for the entire month of July. And a new report predicts robots replace twenty million factory jobs around the world in the next decade at that American workers and Oregon Louisiana and Texas have the most to fear. That's because of their high dependence on manufacturing and globally competitive industries. Chevy's new high tech truck. Let me the first pick up with a six. Figure price tag the company is rolling out a new version of its heavy duty Silverado complete with a multi camera system with fourteen years the truck is expected to be the first pick up in the US the cost. 100000. Dollars big box for a pickup truck I want that truck. Can you afford she can though they're tech buys.

