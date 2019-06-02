Transcript for Snapchat's stock is up 20 percent

In today's tech might some good news from snapped the company behind snapped Katz says it doesn't expect to lose any users over the next few months. That was enough to drive snaps stock up more than 20% though shares are so worth less than half of their original value. Ed Google is offering a new way to keep your password safe it's a chrome extension called password check up once it's installed it checks the user names and passwords. Against a massive database and warns you if it finds a match and Google says it can't see your data because it's encrypted. Finally Samsung is trying to warm up your love life with a top coat referred her dating you share picture of what's inside of your fridge that you can swipe left or right. I'm picks of the content of other people's refrigerators that tender ask idea is designed to give people a more genuine look. At valueless. Boozer deck might have been right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.