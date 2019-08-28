Transcript for SpaceX’s ‘Starhopper’ completes a minute-long test flight

In today's big white space X is another step closer to sending people to Mars its star hopper rocket prototype based its final test a flight of less than a minute with a soft landing. Star hopper used a new type of rocket engine paving the way for flights at space station and beyond. Google's door bell came out and can't recognize a delivery the next solo will now tell homeowners when a package is dropped off at their doorstep. You can also get a notification when a package it's picked up. And about half of possible onto our bosses what we say we can't get wide bio on vacation a survey finds 49%. Of Americans say it's okay to lie about selling Internet access went taking time off. Respondents said they want to keep work emails from creeping into personal time vast right. Email right as the worst know why. The greeted.

