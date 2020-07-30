Florida marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as more than 50 hospitals are without available intensive care unit beds and a dozen other states have reported record hospitalizations.

ICUs overflow in California; paramedics tackle the hardest-hit county in Arizona; Texas reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours and testing capacity is getting strained.

This ICU nurse has a message after being diagnosed with the coronavirus

Corrie Presley manages a staff of nurses who treat COVID-19 patients at Our Lady of Lake hospital in Louisiana. Corrie herself started feeling symptoms and got tested… she was positive.