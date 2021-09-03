Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Turkish lake may hold clues to life on Mars
Oh and. Okay I. Okay. Okay. Yeah. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. You. And. And. Yeah. Are you. I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:05","description":"As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists will be comparing results from the red planet to a lake in southwest Turkey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"76347584","title":"Turkish lake may hold clues to life on Mars","url":"/Technology/video/turkish-lake-hold-clues-life-mars-76347584"}