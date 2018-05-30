Uber launches panic button to help riders

The feature will dial 911 directly from the in-app safety center.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber launches panic button to help riders
In today's tech fight rumors panic button is now available the feature allows customers to dial 911 directly from the new safety center menu. Dispatchers will see your location in real time in some areas it will transmit your car's color make and model. Apple's home pot finally has a much anticipated upgrade the device now has the ability to sync with other home pods so people with multiple Smart speakers can play the same song. In separate rooms apple has been promising the upgrades since the whole pod was unveiled in February. And they say diamonds are forever but now forever might come from a lab. Has a de Beers of the world's largest diamond miner says it'll begin selling manmade diamonds for as little as 200 dollars. It's a major reversal for the company which has been a fierce critic of synthetic diamonds goes or tech I have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

