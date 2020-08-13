Transcript for Uber, Lyft may discontinue up-rating if required to make drivers employees

Today's tech finds a potential major move by Hooper and left both say they might stop operating in California if they're forced to make drivers employees. Currently the drivers are independent contractors. Both plan to appeal a judge's ruling ordering the change which Hoover and lip say they can't afford. FaceBook is rolling out a new notification screen that's meant to give users more context about fires fully get links before they share them. It also directs people to an information center that contains credible data from health authorities. Probably this is the new XP Weiner from. I Perry on motors. It's powered by hydrogen and can reach over 220 miles per hour the company says it can travel a thousand miles before refueling. Right now it's only a prototype but it's expected to go into production and 20/20 two. Does your tech bytes of a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.