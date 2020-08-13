-
Now Playing: Uber threatening to shut down in California
-
Now Playing: What you should do to take control of your digital footprint
-
Now Playing: Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation to release later this year
-
Now Playing: This company provides laptops for students in need
-
Now Playing: This simple test analyzes effectiveness of masks
-
Now Playing: California judge orders Uber, Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school gadgets
-
Now Playing: These high-tech school buses can contact trace students
-
Now Playing: The weirdest robotic animals ever created
-
Now Playing: Amazon possibly converting some mall spaces into Amazon fulfillment centers
-
Now Playing: Trump issues an executive order to ban TikTok
-
Now Playing: From farm to table, how robots are invading the food industry
-
Now Playing: An app for those seeking poolside fun
-
Now Playing: This air filter fits inside your nose
-
Now Playing: Instagram takes aim at TikTok with Reels
-
Now Playing: Instagram introduces feature similar to TikTok
-
Now Playing: Class-action lawsuit finalized for former Google+ users
-
Now Playing: Twitter says it’s facing a fine for privacy violations