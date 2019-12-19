Transcript for Uber settles federal sexual harassment investigation

And today's tech vice Hoover settles a brutal sexual harassment investigation the companies creating a four point four million dollar fund to compensate employees who claimed they suffered harassment. More retaliation for reporting it. The settlement ends a two year investigation. Apple Amazon and Google are working together to make their own devices compatible. They're creating one connection stander for the Amazon echo Apple's home potting Google's home. But don't expect Syria to show up as an echo option the goal is to make things simpler for manufacturers. Probably FaceBook is reportedly set to run a Super Bowl had for the first time. This 62 apple remote FaceBook groups feature. And we'll include Chris rock and Sylvester Stallone according to Wall Street Journal. That ad will air during that game on February 2 heavy hitters there those exact it have a great day.

