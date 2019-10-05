-
Now Playing: Ride-share drivers around the globe go on strike, leaving customers stranded
-
Now Playing: Strike highlights 'highly unregulated' ride-share industry
-
Now Playing: Uber and Lyft drivers on strike for better wages and working conditions
-
Now Playing: Uber makes stock market debut
-
Now Playing: Uber's IPO finally here
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos's space company unveils lunar lander
-
Now Playing: New restrictions for Instagram
-
Now Playing: Google's developers conference
-
Now Playing: Uber and Lyft drivers turn off app in multi-city strike
-
Now Playing: Inside Science's key science stories from April
-
Now Playing: Google takes aim at profit-seeking third parties
-
Now Playing: 9,000 women and counting join all-female scientist database
-
Now Playing: New warning about potentially costly robocall scam
-
Now Playing: Google set to release 2 smartphones
-
Now Playing: Study looks at the impact of screen time on children
-
Now Playing: Facebook high profile people they describe as 'dangerous'
-
Now Playing: How phones get in the way of relationships
-
Now Playing: Phone providers, tech companies offering tools to help block robocalls
-
Now Playing: Screen time: Are your devices listening?
-
Now Playing: This Colorado mom and dad reveal their family's digital habits