Transcript for Walmart unveils a membership service to challenge Amazon Prime

In today's tech bikes Wal-Mart is launching a membership service to challenge Amazon prime Wal-Mart plus will cost 98 dollars a year or 1295 month. That's slightly cheaper than Amazon but unlike Amazon's free shipping is not available on every item it starts September 15. Future versions of Google's and Apple's operating systems will include the company's cove in nineteen notification this dumb. Previously users are required to install an out. To use the exposure notifications expressed it spent easily notify users who often about possible virus exposures. And you were once prove you're wearing a mask if you're not and your driver reports he with a ride share company will now require a massive sell feed the next time use the hot. The rule takes a fact that this month okay. Another reason to take a sub fee is well. Those a tech bytes have a great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.