Transcript for Yahoo Groups will end in December

In today's tech sites Yahoo! groups is going away a onetime groups served as a discussion forum for all sorts of random topics has been losing popularity for years. So Yahoo! says groups will be completely deleted on December 14. No new content will be allowed after next Monday. And a device launching next year will allow you to where you play classic video games of your youth. The analog pocket it will play nearly 3000 games from Nintendo that usually played I'm game boy's as well as those from Sega and Atari. That'll cost you hundred bucks. Finally got casino tops to be those who most. Watch music videos it's an endless hours. That less is meant to mark the fights tenth anniversary death veto of nearly six and a half. Billion abuse since being released in early points seventeen it's followed by uptown fund and Justin Bieber sorry if they detect high.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.