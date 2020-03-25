Transcript for YouTube reducing video quality

At today's tech vice YouTube producing video quality it will play videos and standard definition quality. Alas you manually changed to high definition. They're streaming services are cutting band with two all the people staying at home. Are putting a strain on Internet providers. At brew delivery services are seeing a surge and demand during this pandemic. Hoover east saw 10% increase from sells last week. Compared to the week before the company reported a 30% increase in people signing up to deliver food. Apple's retail stores may be back online in a few weeks Bloomberg says the brick and mortar locations could start reopening by the middle of next month the reports. Say apple has started notifying employees that it will reopen its source outside China on a staggered basis of any bids this. Wanted to restart sooner than later visitor tech bytes have a great day.

