20 years since US invasion of Iraq, veterans in Congress reflect on their service

Martha Raddatz interviews veterans Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas., as we near the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War on “This Week.”

March 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live