1-on-1 with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

More
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, joins "This Week" to discuss her 2020 aspirations and the president's new immigration and border security proposal to end the government shutdown.
10:23 | 01/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60505231,"title":"1-on-1 with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand","duration":"10:23","description":"Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, joins \"This Week\" to discuss her 2020 aspirations and the president's new immigration and border security proposal to end the government shutdown.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/2020-presidential-candidate-sen-kirsten-gillibrand-60505231","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.