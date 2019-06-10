Transcript for 538's Nate Silver on whether or not impeachment is energizing Trump's base

believes the president thinks this will energize his base. Sure, I buy this will help president trump with his base. In Quinn pi yack's poll this week 35% of voters strong supported president trump. That's up from 27% the Ukraine story broke. People are voting with their wallets. Trump's campaign says it and the RNC raised $13 million after Pelosi raised her support for impeachment. That was a cherry on top. Here's the thing. Trump's base has never been alone to get him elected. He needs some swing voters. In 2016 trump won independents by four points. He won more undecided voters empty midwest. He won voters who disliked him and Hillary Clinton by a wide margin. Those are the things that pushed him over the top in the electoral college. So far among swing voters trump's impeachment strategy doesn't seem to be going all that great. Trump's overall approval rating has fallen slightly from 43% to 41%. Just one more thing. There are still around 5% or 10% of voters who don't approve of the president's overall performance, but also don't support impeaching him or ref moving him from office. It's those voters who will be key to how impeachment plays out and his re-election process. Our thanks to Nate. GOP congressman Jim Jordan up next.rospects. Hour than ks to Nate.

