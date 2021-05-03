Transcript for Austin: US assessing who is responsible for rocket attack in Iraq

This week we saw a second significant attack with those ten rockets. Do you know who did it and what kind of responses might we expect. We want to make sure that. But again we understand who's responsible for this the message to those. That would carry out such judgment actors. You know expect us to to do what's necessary to defenders law strike. If we if that's what we think we need to do at a time and place of our own choosing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.