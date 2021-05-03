-
Now Playing: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq housing US troops
-
Now Playing: Rockets hit military airbase with US troops in Iraq
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ exclusive: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans hold up COVID relief package
-
Now Playing: Rep. Grace Meng draws attention to racism against Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Prosecuting hate crimes presents challenge amid surge in attacks on Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: 2nd air strike called off against Iranian-backed militia
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 relief bill moves to Senate
-
Now Playing: Cuomo accusers respond to his new apology
-
Now Playing: Cuomo apologizes, refuses to resign in wake of scandal
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill on high alert
-
Now Playing: Thousands of asylum-seekers have been waiting months to years at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: Teachers, child care staff can sign up for vaccine nationwide
-
Now Playing: Biden calls it a mistake for states to lift COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Cuomo makes public apology, says he won’t resign
-
Now Playing: Capitol on alert after March 4 plot uncovered, officials say
-
Now Playing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I’m not going to resign'