-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani: End Mueller investigation today
-
Now Playing: Would Comey be a witness for Robert Mueller?
-
Now Playing: Axios reporter: Giuliani's job is 'to go on TV and attack' Mueller and investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump economic adviser: 'No agreement' on trade deal between US and China yet
-
Now Playing: Alan Dershowitz: 'Won't have any doubt' that Mueller 'hated Trump' at end of probe
-
Now Playing: President Trump stands by his claims that his campaign was spied on by the FBI
-
Now Playing: Trump administration moves to ban funds to clinics that perform abortions
-
Now Playing: WH: School safety commission 'activated' in wake of Texas school shooting
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner hosts first forum on prison reform at White House
-
Now Playing: White House weighs in on 'Yanny' vs. 'Laurel' debate
-
Now Playing: Trump names Robert Wilkie as new VA secretary nominee
-
Now Playing: Farm bill fails in the House 198-213
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to Texas school shooting
-
Now Playing: Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens bracing for impeachment proceedings
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to North Korea's summit threat
-
Now Playing: Suspect opens fire at Trump resort
-
Now Playing: Senators find bipartisan friendship in divisive times
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to confirm Gina Haspel as next CIA director
-
Now Playing: Mueller investigation hits 1-year mark
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders top aide discusses 2020