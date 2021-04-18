1-on-1 with Benjamin Crump

More
Martha Raddatz interviews Benjamin Crump on "This Week."
6:14 | 04/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Benjamin Crump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:14","description":"Martha Raddatz interviews Benjamin Crump on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"77148376","title":"1-on-1 with Benjamin Crump","url":"/ThisWeek/video/benjamin-crump-77148376"}