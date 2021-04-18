Now Playing: Daunte Wright's family speaks out

Now Playing: Families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright hold joint press conference

Now Playing: CPSC issues warning about Peloton treadmills

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Now Playing: Exclusive: Blinken defends Biden's Refugee Cap & Afghanistan Exit

Now Playing: As businesses reopen, some restaurant owners face staffing shortages

Now Playing: Best friends celebrate Ivy League college acceptances

Now Playing: US emergency rooms are seeing a 6% increase in coronavirus patients

Now Playing: Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial begin tomorrow

Now Playing: Family of 13-year-old shot by police continue to grieve

Now Playing: Indianapolis community mourn victims of mass shooting

Now Playing: Family of Adam Toledo speaks out

Now Playing: At least 4 of 8 killed in FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

Now Playing: Bobcat prowls through snowy landscape

Now Playing: Asian woman beaten, robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco

Now Playing: College student dies after shallow water blackout

Now Playing: Despite progress on vaccination, US seeing more than 70,000 COVID cases per day

Now Playing: Nearly half of US reporting increase in COVID-19 cases