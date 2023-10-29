Bertie Bowman, longest-serving Black congressional staffer in history, dies at 92

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz looks back on the life of Bertie Bowman on “This Week.”

October 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live