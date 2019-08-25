Transcript for 'I don't see anyone carrying the voice of reason mantle right now': Cindy McCain

I've had the good fortune to spend 60 years in service to this wondrous land. It's not been perfect service to be sure. And there will probably be times that the country benefited a little less of my help. But I tried to deserve the privileges the best I can. I have repaid a thousand times over. Senator John McCain died one year ago today after a lifetime of service. This week, Jon Karl traveled to Arizona to speak with McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, who's launched a new initiative in the senator's memory. It's hard to imagine that it's been a year. How are you doing? I'm doing okay. This is a process and my biggest job this past year has been making sure my family was okay. How often do you think of him? All the time. Every day. Every second of every day almost and hope he's approving of what I'm doing. Now, you have this new initiative. Tell me about it. I named it acts of civility. What I'm asking people to do is to go out and perform an act of civility, perhaps you go and talk to a family member that you have disagreed with and try to make peace with that family member. Agree to disagree with that family member. Post it on social media. What do you think is driving the incivility that we see now? I think social media is for obvious reasons, contention on both sides of the aisle. The -- the lack of civility, I mean somehow we've been able -- we come down a lane now where, it's okay to insult someone on the senate floor, insult someone on the house floor, and then walk away from it. What would senator McCain be talking to me about right now? What would be driving him right now? Certainly the shootings that have been going on. Certainly, the incivility that's happening. John was always the guy fighting for the little guy and I think John would be very discouraged about the border situation right now. He would also be the voice of reason in all of this, which is what we're sorely lacking right now, is his voice of reason and his understanding of the purpose and the -- the ability to be able to work across the aisle on these issues. That's how we worked for so many years. Now to just close ranks and not talk to anybody doesn't make any sense. It doesn't do any good for the country. Who's carrying that torch now? I don't see someone carrying the mantle of reason right now. I hoping someone will bubble up. Are you surprised at the way the Republican party has basically marched lockstep with president trump? I'm surprised at a lot of things. This party is not the party of Abraham Lincoln nor the party of Ronald Reagan. We're the ones who should be nonpartisan. We'rthe ones who should be working for the good of all. I believe this pendulum is going to swing back. I don't know when. But I just don't believe we're going to stick right here on this side that's just disruptive and mean and nonprogressive. Two ways it can go, swing back and move towards civility or it can be a reaction in the opposite direction that, you know, it's kind of more incivility. Hitting back, hitting back. Counterpunching as the president likes to say. Our country is not well right now. We're not -- you know, we need to get our act together number one and step back and take a breath. You know, this country's made up of immigrants, we're made up of people of every color, every creed, and that's what makes us special. To somehow side up black and white, brown and white, it's just wrong. What about senator McCain's friends who are in the senate? You know, still are my friends. Are you at all disappointed when you see someone like Lindsey graham basically become the president's most steadfast defender on this stuff? Well, Lindsey has his own political career to worry about and his own political life. I would just hope in the long run everyone would begin to move the right direction. Including Lindsey or anybody else. Lindsey is a part of my family. He's a good friend. I can't not and will not be critical of Lindsey. Before you go, a little straight talk, we're going into another presidential campaign, you have seen not one but two presidential campaigns up very, very close. What's your advice to the candidates? Oh, gosh. My advice is to not listen to the naysayers. Don't let the naysayers get you down. Do the right thing. You know, speak your mind. Speak your heart but be civil about it. I think also enjoy it. Never forget your sense of humor. You know, if you don't have a sense of humor you're not going to survive it, quite frankly. You're not going to endorse any candidates? I just want to watch the if I participate it will be on the part of encouraging civility and encouraging people to talk to one another. And you have said not long ago that you wouldn't be surprised to see a McCain or two get into politics? Any update on that? Well, I have several that are interested. We'll see what happens on that. We encouraged all of our kids to get involved in public service. We could see another McCain campaigning? I think so. For something? Yeah, for something. Something somewhere. That one I'll get involved in. You'll endorse? I'll endorse that one. All right, thank you very

