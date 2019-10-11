Transcript for 1-on-1 with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley

Thank you mr. president of the trust and confidence you've placed in me you can rest assured. And I'll always provide you informed. Candid impartial military advice. That was general mark really taking on his new role it's the twentieth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff a little over a month ago. The principal military advisor to the president. I first met Willie nearly fifteen years ago on his first deployment to a rock on a night patrol in 2005. In Baghdad. And again on a deployment to Afghanistan. Ten years ago. This time I travel to the Pentagon ahead of veterans day tomorrow where we talked about the meaning of service. But I started by asking him about current troop levels in Syria. After president Trump's recent call to withdraw forces. If I do my math and I look at the new. Troops going in than those going out it could be more than 700. Who remain. Well I think they'll be less than a thousand for sure and and probably of the 500 to show frame. Maybe six it but it's in that it's in that. Area but what I can go into specific numbers because we're still going through the analysis right. How important is it to keep an American presence in Syria. There are still ice is fighters in the region. And unless. Pressures maintain and less attention is maintained on. On that group than there's a very real possibility the conditions could be set for re emergence of crisis so. We're committed to do that the the F footprint was small but the objective will remain the same in during defeat devices. We've now killed. Baghdad a the leader of crisis they've named a new leader tell us what you know about that new leader and and what. Affect really will the death of Baghdad in half on crisis. As to Ethel. Have a very significant disruptive effect. On the organization as a whole they have a apparently replaced him with a not a leader we do have a consume a lot of information on that individual. And we'll see in the days and weeks and the months had. If he's able to piece together it is his organization or not will pay close attention to Norman where opportunities arise. We'll go after him as well Iran announced this week it would begin injecting uranium gas into centrifuges they keep. Pushing this making more. Provocative moves with fair nuclear program. Where does a cent. -- been a challenge for the states. You know since the revolution in 1979 who we hope diplomatic efforts will resolve the nuclear issue the development of nuclear weapons were there and and we place our faith in the diplomatic efforts but at the same time rule. Will make sure that we maintain appropriate levels of military capabilities in the region to defend American interests if record. The US says that Iran is responsible for attacking those tankers. That they are responsible for shooting down. A highly sophisticated very expensive. American drone and yet there haven't been significant consequences. What has been consequences of government has chosen not to react militarily at this time but we have the capability to we've got to some capability. Just as recently as last month. And we'll say it depends on the scope scale and nature of any kind of provocation and Iran does or any kind of threat they do against. US forces in particular. Or against you in US interest or friends and allies in the region. I want to move to Afghanistan. We have been in Afghanistan. More than eighteen years what would you say to someone who is eighteen years old who. Male or female may end up serving in a war that he can before they were born. Well I think we have to go back to the original reason why we here in Afghanistan began. Which is 911 so we went there in order to make sure that Afghanistan never again. And I would be a haven a safe haven to terrorists that would affect the United States that mission is not yet complete and in order for that mission be successful. The government of Afghanistan the Afghan security forces are gonna have to be able to sustain. There own internal security to prevent terrorists reason it territory to attack of the country's question that states. That efforts on going has been ongoing for eighteen consecutive years I suspect it will be ongoing. Into the future for for several more years. And and when you say that that we're going to be there that long that makes me think will be there that long in Iraq and Syria wherever the Islamic state it. I think that is not just Islamic serious its other groups but. I think that we will be differ a significant amount of time because it's in our national interest be there. To help I want to ask you about Ukraine Ukraine obviously has been named a very hot topic conflict. How important is the military aid to Ukraine. Especially with Russia there on exporter. Well here we are you know on thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and since that time. Russia has aggressively acted against Ukraine in the United States chose to help Ukraine with with money with the advisory aid. Was training at Manning and equipping. Through two administrations and we're continuing to do that so I think I think it's important to continue to help Ukraine. Maintain its free and sovereign status. And that I want to ask you about lieutenant colonel. Alexander Whitman who has been testifying on hailed do you have any questions about his loyalty to you know lieutenant colonel been. I don't personally know lieutenant colonel amendment but I will say that. What I'd have learned over the years. As an active duty military officer. It is not to comment. On active investigations and I do know that. Lieutenant government as a witness to an active duty. Or an active investigation being conducted by congress right now so. It would be inappropriate for me to make any public comments on one of the witnesses it is. Veterans day on mundane. And as I look at you and so many. Other veterans I see especially those. Bars those stripes on your right sweet each one of those mean six months in a combat zone. You've got ten of those five years so many others have sacrificed so much and the ultimate ultimate sacrifice as well. Infection status to honor. All of our veterans and crystal ball and who do you think about. While in the first betters I'm I'm. Both veterans of World War II. My dad was in the fourth marine divisions navy corpsman and fourth marine division. Maybe assault landings at two caught between Saipan tinian and Iwo jima. Saw some. Very horrendous in the combat. And in my mother served in the navy she was a medical orderly it to a hospital in Seattle to cure the wounded they clearly. Put a cents a service. Gave me a sense of how lucky I was to be an American. A look here was to have. Grow up and a country where we have for the freedom of speech freedom of press freedom of religion. And wide variety of other privileges and rights that are not well known around the world many many places. I've had but 242. Soldiers have been killed and in my commander one way or no this is Simon wanted to and I think of them a lot. At all kinds of times of the day in. 2 o'clock in the morning and eyes pop open your start. Thinking about what goes so young men and women have done for this country and the freedoms we have Martha are not free there. The paid for not in the blood of all the soldiers sailors airmen and Marines have been fighting fork for. Two and a half centuries. Fewer than 1%. Surf. In the military in this country. He went to Princeton. Played hockey instead West Point. What is it that you could explain to those Americans who don't serve. When I went to Princeton I met the hockey coach and he was a marine captain from Vietnam. And he introduced me to ROTC he said that's an opportunity here if that's I remind. So I thought I'd do that and and serve my country for years and get out but hearing him forty years later so. And I've not looked back could never regretted it and I think service to the country and service to the nation is very very important calling. Our thanks to the chairman and all of our veterans.

