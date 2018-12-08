1-on-1 with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl interviews Kellyanne Conway, one of the president's top advisers, on "This Week."
15:13 | 08/12/18

1-on-1 with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

