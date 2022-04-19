American public 'done' with pandemic, even if it's not done with us: Osterholm

Martha Raddatz interviews Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy at the University of Minnesota, on "This Week."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live