Transcript for 'Our foreign adversaries are going to take advantage of this crisis': Robert O'Brien

And for a response from the white house, we're joined by the president's national security adviser Robert o'brien. Thank you for joining us this morning. We just heard congresswoman OMAR saying the president is failing to lead in this crisis and glorifying violence with his tweets and statements. Your response? Well, that's really too bad. As soon as -- I was on air force one, I was with the president when we saw that horrifying video of what happened to George Floyd and the president immediately tweeted out and demanded an investigation and got on the phone with attorney general Barr. First thing I want to say on behalf of the president, he said this to the family, our hearts and prayers are going out to the Floyd family. We mourn with them and we grieve with them. What happened there was horrific. That shouldn't happened in it's a tragic thing. The president said that from the start. We're with the family. As the president said, we're with the peaceful protesters. Who are out demanding anxiouses and petitioning the government for answers. The president did reach out to family, as you know, he had a series of tweets where he talked about far-left thugs, he's attacked many of the protesters, attacked a democratic mayor saying they're weak and of course that tweet earlier in the week where he echoed Miami beach in 1967 with the phrase "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." Does the president -- should the president being taking responsibility for those tweets as well? Well, I think the president said, I think what he said about those tweets he wants to de-escalate violence and doesn't want people looting. I want to make a big distinction between the peaceful protesters -- these great Americans, the difference between our country and authoritarian countries, when this happen, they petition the country for redress. We stand with the peaceful protesters. It's the violent radical militants that are coming out under the cover of night to burn down our cities. They're targeting the most vulnerable parts of our city. The minority sections, the African-American sections, and hispanic areas and burning down businesses of people who are trying to get a leg up and the president's outraged by that and we are all. That has to stop. We're calling on the FBI to investigate antifa. And get to the bottom of these violent protesters. I don't want them confused with peaceful protesters. And there are peaceful protesters as you said, but the department of homeland security which reports to you, has put out intelligence notes over the weekend warning that domestic terrorists from the far right and the far left, both are looking to exploit this, it's not just antifa and the left, they're saying they're worried about the far-right as well. Listen, everything I have seen and that we're being reported, reports we're receiving is that this is antifa, they're crossing state lines. Look, we'll keep our eyes open for anyone else who wants to take advantage of the situation. Whether it's domestic or foreign. Right now, the president and the attorney general want to know what the FBI's been doing to surveil, to disrupt, to take down antifa, to prosecute them. This isn't the first time they're out there, using military-style tactics to take advantage of this situation to burn down our cities. That can't be tolerated. The FBI has to come up with a plan to deal with antifa. This is not the first time they've engaged in this. This has to stop. They're throwing bricks at the park police. Good men and women who are trying to protect the white house. Being attacked, there was an officer, a federal protective service officer was shot in Oakland and our hearts and our prayers go out to him and his family. This antifa violent activity has to stop. We need to get to the bottom of it. We're calling on law enforcement to do that. No question it should be condemned. I completely agree with that. You said that you haven't heard any incitement from the right. The warning, white supremacist channel was inciting the violence as well. They're saying both sides. That's inciting violence from the outside. I think the ones on the street burning down minority-owned businesses that have already suffered through this terrible covid situation and at risk of losing their business, those are antifa radical militants and we have seen them before in other protests. Look, I condemn all extremists on the right or the left. But the ones out on the streets throwing the molotov cocktails and attacking our police, acting with restraint and heroically, that has to stop. Look, we condemn the police brutality of that officer who killed George Floyd. Why that guy was on the police force? I'm told he had a long record of bad conduct. There are a few bad apples out there. Whether they're racist or ill trained or just vicious, they've got to be rooted out of law enenforcement, because 99.9% of our law enforcement are heroes. They're doing great work protecting the American people. We stand with them. The president stands with them. And we're going to support them through this violent time. One of the things that was so shocking about that video and congresswoman OMAR just mentioned it, the other officers stood by even as George Floyd was saying "I can't breathe." She believes they should be charged as well. Do you agree? It's an outrage. I want to know where the investigation is going with those officers. What were they thinking? Just as human beings being first responders and police officers, I think they're under investigation, both by the local authorities and the federal authorities and I can't imagine that they won't be charged. I don't want to pre-judge anything. But what we saw was horrific and to have stood by and allow that to happen is -- is, you know, just shows a lack of humanity. What evidence do we have that foreign adversaries are also trying to exploit the situation? I want to put up a tweet from Marco Rubio. Tonight we're seeing very heavy social media activity on protests and counterreactions from social media accounts linked to three foreign adversaries. Who are these foreign adversaries? Marco Rubio is spot-on. I have seen a number of tweets from the Chinese today taking some sort of pleasure and solace in what they're seeing here. I want to tell our foreign adversaries, that the difference between us and you is that officer who killed George Floyd, he'll be investigated, he'll be prosecuted, he'll receive a fair trial. The American people who want to go out and protest peacefully, they're going to be allowed to seek redress from their government. They won't be thrown in jail for peaceful protesting. There's a difference between us and you. When this happens we'll get to the bottom of this and it won't be covered up. This was a bad apple who, you know, solely the reputation of our heroic law enforcement officers. We'll get to the bottom of this. That's the difference between us and you. The American people will come together after this. We'll get to the bottom of the militant radicals who are attacking our police and the neighbors. Marco Rubio is 100% correct that our foreign adversaries are going to take advantage of this crisis to sow discord and try to damage our democracy. You mentioned China. We also know that Russia has sparked racial unrest in the past. One of the adversaries exploiting this now as well. There may be Russian activists who are doing that. But the difference I have seen so far is that, for example, we saw a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman trolling the state department about this. It's open. It's coming straight from the government. Listen, to our adversaries, the American people, we may have our political differences and we've gone through these crises before, but we'll overcome it. And take a look at what we did yesterday in Florida, sending two heroic astronauts into space for the first time in ten years from American soil in an American rocket. Look, America overcomes and even in the midst of these crises, we'll do great things for our country. What are we doing right now to counter those adversaries, as they try to foment more unrest here -- China, Russia -- you mentioned Zimbabwe. Look, Iran has been active in this realm as well. And we've got a number of tools in our tool kit, George, but we're working very closely with our allies. I've been with my colleagues, national security advisers over the weekend. We'll be meeting with them in the coming days. The democracies will stick together. We've got a series of measure we'll deal with, China the way they choked out freedom in Hong Kong. The president made a very important announcement on that front Friday. The U.S. Government is looks at all of our relations with Hong Kong and China. There will be a response and it will be proportional. This is not something that our adversaries will get away for free. Final question, should we expect to see an oval office address for the president? I thought the president gave extraordinary eloquent remarks yesterday in Florida, I believe ABC carried it, I thought those were wonderful remarks, talked about bringing Americans together. How we have to come together as a country. We stand with the peaceful protesters, and so the president was eloquent on that front, and he'll be speaking with the press regularly. You can expect the president will remain involved and will remain -- continue to communicate with the American people throughout this crisis. Robert o'brien, thanks for this time this morning. Thank you, George. Thanks for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.