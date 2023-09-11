Gen. Mark Milley believes weapons for Putin from North Korea won't make much differen

The retiring chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told ABC's Martha Raddatz that Russia's president is going to Kim Jong Un "with a tin cup in hand."

September 11, 2023

