Harris and Trump virtually tied in swing states

ABC News correspondents report from battleground states that will determine the election on a special edition of “This Week.”

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live