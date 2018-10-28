Transcript for 'A horrific scene': The latest from a mourning Pittsburgh community

don't kill whites. Then came Saturday the tree of life synagogue shattered by semi-automatic gunfire and the scream all Jews must die. Our hearts ache for the victims as we absorb the shock. How surprised should we be? This is the fourth mass shooting in America using an ar-15 since the Las Vegas massacre a year ago. The third mass shooting in a house of worship in three years. Across social media hate speech and anti-semitism are rampant and on the rise. All in the back drop, the most ugly political time in our history. At the center an unapologetic president. We will do our best to make sense of it all this morning. We begin in Pittsburgh, now the site of the single worst attack against Jews in American history. Martha Raddatz is there. Good morning, Martha. Good morning, George. This was a horrific scene. You see the synagogue behind me. We're in front of a home where snipers positioned themselves on the second floor to do what they could to stop the gunman. ?????? Reporter: Overnight the squirrel hill community coming together in mourning. You can't put it into words. It's just terrible. Reporter: An outpouring of grief. ?????? Reporter: And shock. You hear about anti-semitism. You think it's something that happened in history or other places. This is squirrel hill. I didn't think of it as something that was affecting me. Reporter: Close-knit squirrel hill, the real life Mr. Rogers neighborhood, home to several synagogues and an active jewish community shaken to its core. The horrific scene unfolded at the tree of life synagogue as congregants observed the sabbath, it began. The scene is very bad inside. There are multiple fatalities. Reporter: 11 people killed, many more wounded including police officers injured at the scene. S.W.A.T. Operators engaging in a gun battle with the shooter. Nearby residents warns not to leave their homes. Kim harden's home is just across the street from the synagogue. By the time I rallied my kids and got them down to get them in the basement the police were already starting to arrive. There were four, five, six police cars. They were jumping out of their cars with their weapons drawn. So I K something was really wrong. Probably five minutes after that we had the S.W.A.T. Banging on our back door trying to get in. They wan -- wanted to use our second floor for their snipers. Reporter: Zachary Weis' father was in the synagogue. My dad was in the steps and at this angle, he could see casings. He could see the casings? He could see the casings within his proximity. He did not see the shooter. He was far away enough that the shooter did not recognize him, but he could see the bullets. Reporter: 46-year-old gunman Robert bowers has a history of making anti-semitic posts. Reported posting on social media just before the shooting I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I'm going in. While in custody he told officers he wanted all Jews to die. Bowers is facing federal and state charges including hate crimes. What do you say to comfort people at a time like this as a rabbi? It's challenging. Unfortunately I've had a lot of experience of dealing with death and different kinds of things, nothing quite like this. A hug goes a long way, just a shoulder to cry on and to empathize with the people. Reporter: Rabbi chuck diamond who grew up in this community, say that may not be enough. We've got to do something. As a rabbi, it's interesting to say, prayers aren't enough. Reporter: The residents of squirrel hill still reeling from tragedy. We're an accepting diverse population in squirrel hill and we support each other. We are going to be stronger for this. We're going to support our jewish friends and we'll get through this and we'll teach our kids to move away from hate.

