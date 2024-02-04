House GOP 'following orders’ from Trump is the 'height of irresponsibility': Jeffries

George Stephanopoulos interviews House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on “This Week.”

February 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live